TNB to meet minister tomorrow on issue of ‘high’ electricity bills

IPOH: The energy and natural resources ministry has asked Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to give an explanation on the issue of discounts and electricity bills, which has sparked outrage among the public.

Its minister, Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, said he would be meeting TNB’s top management regarding the matter at his office in Putrajaya tomorrow.

“As the minister for electricity supply, I am aware of the current situation related to billing by TNB,” he told Bernama via Whatsapp here today.

According to him, TNB will be represented by its president/CEO Amir Hamzah Azizan; chief retail officer Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan and head of billing Baharudin Ismail.

The ministry’s secretary-general, Zurinah Pawanteh, and Energy Commission CEO Abdul Razib Dawood will also be present.

Consumers have been voicing their dissatisfaction about TNB bills on social media over the last few days after the utility company resumed manual reading of meters from May 15.

The manual reading of meters was stopped temporarily on March 18 when the government imposed the movement control order to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

On May 28, Shamsul, in a press conference here, urged dissatisfied consumers to lodge complaints with TNB or the Energy Commission.

Because the Covid-19 pandemic was taking a heavy toll on the people and businesses, a range of discounts was given for electricity bills, with domestic users getting a 2% discount on their bills from April 1 to Sept 30, which is in addition to the 6% in effect from Jan 1 to June 30.

However, consumers became irate when they saw there was a spike in their bills.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



