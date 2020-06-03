93 new infections, almost all of them foreigners

PUTRAJAYA: The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 115 today, with no new deaths reported by the health ministry.

However, 93 new cases were reported, pushing the total number of infected patients nationwide so far to 7,970, with 1,324 active cases.

The new cases were all local transmissions, with 91 comprising foreigners. Only two cases were Malaysians.

At a press conference today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said six patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with two needing respiratory assistance.

He said 61 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 6,531.

Noor Hisham said 55 of the new cases were reported from the Bukit Jalil immigration depot while the Pedas factory workers cluster recorded 36 new cases.

He said the new cases from the Pedas cluster were detected after repeat tests were conducted on workers undergoing quarantine.

“They have already been isolated in the quarantine centre, so they do not pose any risk of transmission to the community,” he said.

The test results of 1,175 other individuals from the Bukit Jalil depot are pending.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



