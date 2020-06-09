Musa Aman freed of corruption, money laundering charges

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here has freed former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman of his 46 corruption and money laundering charges in relation to timber concessions in the state.

Judge Muhammad Jamil Hussin made the decision during case mention today after the prosecution, represented by deputy public prosecutor Azhar Abdul Hamid, said it was withdrawing all charges against Musa.

This was confirmed by Musa’s lawyer Ng Aik Guan.

Musa, who was chief minister from 2003 to 2018, claimed trial to 35 corruption charges on Nov 5, 2018. Of these, five were subsequently dropped.

He was accused of receiving bribes of between US$28,500 and US$16,148,547 from various individuals 12 to 16 years ago.

He was also slapped with 16 money laundering charges for allegedly receiving US$37 million from various individuals and companies from June 2006 to March 2008.



MORE TO COME

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



