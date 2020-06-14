Barber shop and hair salon owners told to explain their prices

KUALA TERENGGANU: The domestic trade ministry has issued 633 notices to owners of barber shops and hair salons since Wednesday, asking them to explain the increase in service charges at their premises.

Deputy Domestic Trade Minister Rosol Wahid said the shop owners would have three to five days to respond, failing which further action would be taken against them.

“So far, we have conducted inspections at 369 premises nationwide and, in general, they have complied with the procedures. However, we had to issue notices to the owners of the premises found to be charging unreasonable prices,” he told reporters after checking on prices and supplies at a supermarket here today.

Rosol had earlier visited the Mat Barber Shop Premium.

Rosol advised consumers to refer to prices of goods in the “Price Catcher” application developed by the ministry before making purchases, especially for controlled items.

This follows reports of a sharp increase in the price of chicken to RM10 per kg at several wet markets.

“If we check in the app, chicken prices at supermarkets like Mydin, Giant and Pacific Supermarket are about RM7.50 per kg and it does not exceed the set controlled prices,” he said while urging consumers to make smart choices when making purchases.

Rosol, however, said the ministry would continue to monitor wet markets to see if there was a sudden spike in the prices of chicken as claimed.

“So far, we have not received a formal report or complaint regarding the increase, but monitoring will be enhanced to prevent traders from profiteering,” he said.

