Chairman Mahdzir Khalid’s salary far lower than in viral post, says TNB

PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) today denied a social media post about chairman Mahdzir Khalid’s salary, saying that it was far lower than what was mentioned.

TNB advised the public not to continue sharing the fake posting about his salary and to check if any information was true before sharing it.

“Mahdzir’s monthly salary is actually far lower than the posting shared on social media, but reflects his responsibility leading a company with more than nine million customers and assets worth almost RM60 billion.

“As a company listed on Bursa Malaysia, emoluments accepted by TNB’s board of directors is stated in the annual report published every year,” TNB said in a statement today.

A post about Mahdzir, who is also an Umno vice-president, saying he was earning a very high salary, went viral on social media following public confusion over high electricity bills during the recovery movement control order period.

TNB reminded that spreading false information was a criminal offence and legal action could be taken.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



