Raise it with DBKL, Ismail Sabri tells TAR hawkers unhappy with SOPs

PUTRAJAYA: The government today advised hawkers and traders operating at the Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR) pasar malam unhappy with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to bring their grievances to City Hall (DBKL).

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the SOPs, which would allow the hawkers and traders to resume business under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), were drawn up by DBKL.

He said this was after DBKL had discussed the matter with them.

“So, if there are things that inconvenience them, they should meet with DBKL and tell them what it is they find disagreeable.

“DBKL can raise the matter with the special ministerial committee and we will discuss the matter. If DBKL feels the need to amend it, we will,” he said at his briefing here.

About 500 hawkers and traders in the area have decided to postpone the resumption of their business as the SOPs were “too restrictive”.

Lorong TAR Hawkers and Traders Association said the SOPs should be reviewed as they were found to be quite unreasonable to be applied in a night market, including when it came to social distancing.

Ismail said the special committee will discuss tomorrow about allowing students from private and public higher learning institutions as well as international schools to return to Malaysia to resume studies.

He said the government will also discuss the SOPs.

He said many of these institutions had applied for approval from Putrajaya and “we will announce it on Friday”.

Ismail also said that police nabbed 61 individuals for flouting the RMCO, and issued compounds to 52 of them, while nine were remanded.

Among the offences were visiting pubs and reflexology centres, and activities that made social distancing difficult to observe.

He also said that 850 undocumented migrants were arrested for attempting to enter the country via illegal pathways as of May 1. Also nabbed were 12 suspected traffickers.

Ten foreigners were also nabbed in the past two days for immigration offences.

