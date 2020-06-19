Indian state seeks our assistance in developing its oil palm industry

PUTRAJAYA: India’s southern state, Telangana is seeking Malaysia’s expert assistance in the oil palm industry in the form of technology transfer, encompassing oil palm management, palm oil processing and the industry’s ecosystem.

In a statement today, Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said the matter was disclosed during his teleconference with Telangana’s Agriculture, Marketing and Civil Supplies Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy yesterday.

Palm oil constitutes about 60% of India’s annual 15 million tonnes of vegetable oil imports.

“Malaysia will use this opportunity to expand the Malaysian palm oil market in India through promotion and cooperation with the Telangana state government,” said Khairuddin.

He added that the plantation industries and commodities ministry is also ready to cooperate and share its expertise in bamboo planting with the Telangana state government.

Khairuddin said both parties are willing to work together, especially in the transfer of technology in relevant fields which will be identified and fine-tuned at the officer level.

“Both parties have also agreed to organise technical visits to strengthen the cooperation once the Covid-19 pandemic ends,” he added.

