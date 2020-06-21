Non-Muslim weddings allowed but limited to 20 people

PETALING JAYA: Non-Muslim marriages are now allowed at temples and churches but wedding receptions will still not be allowed, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

He said the wedding ceremony will be limited to 20 guests, including the wedding registrar officer.

“It will also depend on the capacity of the temple or the association where the wedding is held.

“They must also follow social distancing and other SOPs outlined by National Security Council,” he said in a statement today.

However, he said receptions will still not be allowed to be held after the wedding ceremony.

On June 15, the government had agreed to loosen restrictions for churches and temples, saying the number of devotees would be limited to one-third of their normal capacities.

Karaoke, nightclubs flouting SOPs

Ismail, in the statement, further said a task force checking on SOPs carried out 66,468 checks yesterday and found 20 individuals had breached rules under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Six of them were detained at karaoke outlets, six at family entertainment centres and eight at nightclubs.

As for border curbs, he said 14 illegals were detained yesterday at roadblocks.

He added 528 Malaysians returned home yesterday from Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Australia, Japan, Vietnam, India, Holland and South Korea. Two were sent to hospital while the others will undergo 14 days’ home quarantine.

The government will also continue checking construction sites to ensure bosses and workers follow SOPs and social distancing to curb the spread of the virus.

