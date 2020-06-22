Putrajaya tells 3 airlines to lower airfares as travel resumes

PETALING JAYA: The government today told three airlines to reduce their fares and increase flight frequencies following the relaxation of social distancing rules for air travel under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

In a statement, Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said his ministry had met with Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia and Malindo Air to discuss the issue on June 11.

“The airlines informed the government that airfares are determined via a dynamic pricing mechanism based on market-driven supply and demand factors.”

These include passenger demand, the economic situation and the cost of fuel and operations.

Wee also urged travellers to plan their flights ahead of time as tickets purchased closer to departure dates would be more expensive.

“It has also been explained that airlines need to ensure bookings are stable and consistent before prices can be normalised to pre-Covid-19 levels.

“Moving forward, the government has reminded the airlines to set reasonable price levels that will not unduly burden air travellers for work or otherwise during this time of national recovery from the pandemic.”

He said social distancing requirements at departure halls and boarding gates would also be discontinued as part of the RMCO.

“Meeters and greeters of arriving air passengers are now allowed into the terminal. This is to allow assistance to be given to the elderly or persons with disabilities when necessary.”

However, he said members of the public must still comply with all guidelines related to health screening, body temperature checks and the use of face masks and sanitiser at airport terminals.

