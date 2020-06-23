3 new Covid-19 cases reported, 9 discharged

PUTRAJAYA: No new Covid-19 related deaths were reported by the health ministry today, with the death toll remaining at 121.

Three new cases were reported, pushing the total number of infected patients nationwide so far to 8,590, with 283 active cases.

In a statement, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said three patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) with none requiring respiratory assistance.

He said nine patients have recovered, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 8,186, or 95.3% of total cases.

