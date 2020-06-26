Finally, no more Covid-19 red zones in the country

PETALING JAYA: There is no more Covid-19 red zone left after a drop in active cases in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan.

Rembau, the last red zone in the nation, is now classified as a yellow zone after the district reported fewer than 40 positive cases.

A health ministry infographic shows 37 active cases in the district today against 41 recorded yesterday.

However, Negeri Sembilan still has the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases with 42, followed by Kuala Lumpur (22) and Selangor (20).

To date, a total of 8,606 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the country. A total of 8,294 patients have recovered and 191 are still being treated.

The death toll remains unchanged at 121.

