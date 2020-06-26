Suhakam urges Putrajaya to end corporal punishment

PETALING JAYA: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) this evening called on Putrajaya to replace corporal punishment with methods that do not inflict physical pain and repeal laws that stipulate degrading punishment.

It said any form of torture, as well as inhumane treatment or punishment, should no longer be condoned.

“Suhakam calls on the government to expeditiously repeal any relevant laws. Alternative forms of punishment, that do not inflict physical pain, should be instituted in place of meting out corporal punishment,” it said in a statement to commemorate the United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture.

It also urged the government to ensure “prompt and effective” investigations into complaints and reports of torture and other ill treatment.

This, it said, should be followed by the prosecution of those responsible for such acts, pointing out that torture is prohibited under the Federal Constitution and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

“Given the political will and strong leadership, Suhakam is convinced the elimination of torture can be made a reality in the shortest possible time.”

It went on to suggest a comprehensive action plan for torture prevention be developed. This should include reviewing and amending existing domestic laws or legislating new laws.

Suhakam also proposed that human rights training be institutionalised. It suggested capacity building for all enforcement officers and public officials.

Steps should also be taken to reduce the rate of incarceration of detainees and address overcrowded conditions in detention centres.

