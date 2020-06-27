Anwar, Mukhriz to be DPMs if Shafie Apdal becomes PM, says Mahathir

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and former PPBM deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir will be appointed deputy prime ministers if the opposition returns to power, says Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In a statement today, Mahathir said this was agreed to by opposition leaders during a meeting on June 25 where it was decided to nominate Warisan president Shafie Apdal as the prime minister candidate.

The informal meeting was attended by Mahathir, Shafie, Mukhriz, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and other top DAP leaders.

“We also agreed to nominate Anwar as the deputy prime minister I candidate and Mukhriz as the deputy prime minister II candidate.”

The opposition has hit an impasse in their choice of candidate for prime minister with Mahathir initially wanting to be prime minister for a third time for six months before handing over power to Anwar — a proposal that was rejected by PKR.

The 94-year-old Mahathir also rejected Anwar’s proposal for him to be named as minister mentor to Anwar, who would be prime minister, if the opposition regained power.

Earlier today, in a video of a meeting with PPBM grassroots leaders, Mahathir is seen speaking of the move to name Shafie as the opposition’s PM candidate.

Elaborating on the choice of Shafie in his statement, Mahathir said the Sabah chief minister was among the original leaders to oppose the Barisan Nasional administration.

“He is also one of the leaders who were victims of the Najib (Razak) administration. He was dropped as a minister and Umno vice-president as he could not accept acts of corruption and theft of the people’s money through the sickening 1MDB scandal.

“Shafie was with Muhyiddin Yassin then. Now, Muhyiddin has left the struggle and returned to the kleptocrats who punished him before.”

Mahathir said if Shafie became the PM, it could bring Sabah and Sarawak closer to Peninsula Malaysia.

“I believe what we are suggesting will be acceptable to the people as proof that personalities in the opposition do not prioritise positions.”

What is important, Mahathir said, was to continue the struggle to repair the damage done by the BN-administration.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



