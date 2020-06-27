Hours after DPM proposal, Anwar says to reject deceitful politics

PETALING JAYA: Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim this evening posted a warning about political leaders hours after it was proposed that he be made deputy prime minister after the next general election.

The PKR president said that politics wasn’t just about jostling for power but how it was to be “translated”.

“Is it to safeguard the people or to persist with an old and outdated system?,” he said in a Facebook posting.

He also called for the politics of deceit to be rejected.

Anwar made his warning in remarks that accompanied a video recording of his live Facebook session last night.

In the video – that runs a little over four minutes – he talks about how certain individuals attempted to take advantage of the current political uncertainty by portraying themselves as heroes or peacemakers.

Politics, Anwar had said, should not be used to enrich oneself and family members or used for revenge. It should be used to find a common ground to safeguard society and ensure peace as well as security.

Earlier today former PH chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad revealed that Anwar and Mukhriz Mahathir was nominated as deputy prime minister I and deputy prime minister II respectively at an informal meeting he had with Pakatan Harapan leaders and Warisan.

This included Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Warisan president Shafie Apdal, and former PPBM deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir.

Anwar and PKR were not among those named as being present.

It was at this meeting that Shafie, who is the Sabah chief minister, was nominated as prime minister.

Mohamad and Lim later said the matter must first be discussed by their respective party leaders before bringing it up at the Pakatan Harapan presidential council, where a unanimous decision is needed.

When contacted, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil declined to comment.

