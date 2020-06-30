Only 2 new Covid-19 cases, recoveries at 96.7%

PUTRAJAYA: Only two new Covid-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

There were no new deaths, with the toll remaining at 121 for more than two weeks now.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also said 20 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 8,354, or 96.7% of total cases.

The two new cases push the total number of infected patients nationwide so far to 8,639, with 164 active cases.

Four patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) with one requiring respiratory assistance.

MORE TO COME

