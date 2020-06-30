Restrictions further relaxed for borders with Thailand, Singapore

PETALING JAYA: Putrajaya today announced the further easing of restrictions on the country’s northern and southern borders with Thailand and Singapore.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the immigration, customs, quarantine and security complexes (ICQS) at Padang Besar in Perlis and Durian Burung in Kedah would be reopened, but only for cargo and commercial vehicles.

Meanwhile, Malaysians in Singapore who wish to return to the country may now do so without needing to apply for a MyPass permit from the high commission in the city-state.

In a statement, Ismail said the relevant agencies would announce more details on the matter soon.

Meanwhile, Ismail said police detained 39 people yesterday for breaching regulations under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), three of whom were remanded and the other 36 fined.

Twenty of them had breached standard operating procedures (SOPs) while 14 participated in activities which made social distancing difficult. The remaining five were detained at pubs and nightclubs.

Ismail also said the Construction Industry Development Board had issued warnings to five construction sites which failed to comply with SOPs.

A total of 456 Malaysians returned from Indonesia, Singapore, Egypt, Qatar and the Netherlands yesterday, all of whom were allowed to observe self-quarantine at home.

Some 161 others entering the country through Johor were also allowed to practise self-quarantine for 14 days.

Ismail said police conducted 1,006 checks on individuals who were supposed to be undergoing the mandatory quarantine at home, adding that no one was caught breaching the isolation SOPs.

