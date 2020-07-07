Penang CM at MACC for questioning over tunnel probe

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow is at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) state headquarters here for questioning over the administration’s RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel and roads project.

Chow arrived at the MACC headquarters at Northam Road here at 8.55am where he was met by its state chief Lim Kee Bean.

This follows the anti-graft agency’s interview yesterday of three exco members – Phee Boon Poh, Chong Eng and Jagdeep Singh Deo.

Chow said last week that MACC had informed his office that he and his state executive councillors would be questioned over an unspecified probe.

He previously said MACC had planned to speak with members of the previous state government who were in office when the undersea tunnel was mooted and approved.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki, who said the tunnel investigation had been a work in progress since it began in 2017, declined to comment on the possibility of exco members being arrested. He said this would be left to the discretion of the investigating officers.

However, Penang DAP said the investigation had been politicised, claiming that MACC had confirmed no wrongdoing in the case.

MACC recently raided three companies, with a source telling FMT that the crackdown followed the resumption of a corruption probe into the project after the discovery of fresh leads.

A high-ranking former member of the Penang Port Commission was arrested and remanded for four days in connection with the case. He was later released on MACC bail of RM100,000.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



