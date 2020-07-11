Warisan claiming credit for BN efforts, claims PBS

KOTA KINABALU: PBS information chief Joniston Bangkuai today accused the Warisan-led government of claiming glory for a land title programme initiated by the previous Barisan Nasional government.

He said land titles were awarded during a ceremony in Keningau on July 9.

He said the giving of such titles had been initiated by the previous government under the Sabah Native Land Services (Pantas) and communal grant programme, aimed at expediting the process of native customary right claims on land.

He said Warisan president Shafie Apdal, who is Sabah chief minister, should be embarrassed at officiating such programmes instead of implementing such projects himself.

“The presentation of land titles in Keningau and other districts recently, since Warisan came to power, is no different than the ribbon-cutting ceremonies the party leaders have held for many other similar BN-initiated projects,” Bangkuai said.

The Kiulu assemblyman said 21,378 land lots, covering an area of 36,137ha, involving 92 villages across Sabah, had been surveyed up until December 2017 by Pantas, established in 2011. It involved 80 teams and cost RM20 million.

These land lots are located in Beaufort, Tuaran, Ranau, Kota Marudu, Sipitang Semporna, Beluran, Kinabatangan, Tongod, Nabawan, Papar, Kudat, Sandakan, Keningau, Lahad Datu and Tawau districts.

“In Kiulu, 2,141 lots were surveyed from 2015 to 2017 by 29 teams from the Land and Survey Department.

“Hence, the Warisan-led government is once again misleading the people in claiming glory for the efforts of the previous government and its leaders.”

He said this was akin to the Malay proverb, “Lembu punya susu, sapi dapat nama” (someone else getting recognition for another person’s efforts).

Bangkuai also lambasted Shafie for using the handing-over of the land titles to discredit political rivals, the previous BN government and its leaders, claiming they had been ineffective, corrupt and had failed to assist the people when they were in power.

“In an attempt to score political brownie points, he not only claims credit for other people’s work but also takes the opportunity to run down these very same people.

“Shafie’s style of governing seems to be focused on blaming the previous government, belittling and hurling accusations against its leaders,” Bangkuai said.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



