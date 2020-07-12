14 new Covid-19 cases, 11 of them local

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry today announced 14 new Covid-19 cases, with only three of them imported.

This brings the infection tally to 8,718, with 77 active cases still receiving treatment as of noon today.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced that four recoveries were recorded over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of recovered patients to 8,519, or 97.7% of the total number of infections.

The three imported cases were Malaysians who were infected while overseas.

Eight of the remaining 11 local cases are foreigners at the Sepang detention depot, who were in close contact with previous patients, while the other three are Malaysians.

Two of the local Malaysian cases are from a new cluster in Kuching while the remaining local Malaysian case is from Sabah.

Overall, three patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and two more are in need of respiratory assistance.

No new deaths were reported today, with the death toll remaining at 122.

New cluster in Kuching

The health ministry said the new Kuching cluster started from an engineering company.

The first case in the cluster was a worker at the company who received treatment at a medical centre on July 9 after experiencing breathing difficulties.

The patient was found to be Covid-19 positive on the same day, and the subsequent contact tracing identified and tested 32 of the patients’ contacts – 16 family members and 16 colleagues.

One of these contacts tested positive. Sixteen tested negative and the ministry is awaiting the results of the remaining 15 tests.

The company has been sanitised and the cause of the infection is being investigated.

