3rd undersea cable to power Langkawi this month, says TNB

KUALA LUMPUR: A 26.5km submarine power cable from Kuala Perlis to Teluk Apau in Langkawi is 98% completed and is set to begin operations this month, says Tenaga Nasional Bhd.

The national electricity supply company said the cable would provide enhanced stability and efficiency in electricity supply.

“This project could be a catalyst in the efforts to expand the footprint of broadband internet in Langkawi to boost the island’s tourism sector,” said TNB chief executive Amir Hamzah Azizan.

TNB has spent RM161 million on the new cable, the third high-voltage submarine cable to connect the resort island with the national grid.

TNB chief grid officer Husaini Husin said Langkawi’s electricity supply system became fully automated this year with a supervisory control and data acquisition system that links all 409 substations on the island.

