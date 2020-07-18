Govt to introduce programme to replace National Service, BTN

KOTA BHARU: The government will introduce a programme aimed at inculcating the spirit of patriotism among Malaysians to replace the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) and the National Civics Bureau (BTN), which were abolished by the previous government.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Mohd Redzuan Yusof said the structure for the proposed programme was being finalised and would be tabled to the Cabinet soon.

“We are finalising the structure. Do we make it compulsory (like PLKN) or do we go for sampling from each institution? We have yet to finalise the syllabus and who should be required to attend the programme.

“I hope we can table the contents of this programme to the Cabinet before the current Dewan Rakyat sitting ends so that we can answer questions brought up earlier,” he said after a function held by the Zone 5 State Civil Defence Force (for Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang) here today.

Asked whether the new programme would emulate the BTN module, Redzuan said it would combine the syllabus and training of both PLKN and BTN, comprising patriotism, the constitution, nationhood and racial unity.

“We have to upgrade because many people saw BTN as a centre which developed feelings of racism, although that wasn’t the case.

“This new programme is more towards inculcating patriotism and creating a united nation through the Federal Constitution as well as the Rukun Negara.”

On Tuesday, Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan had proposed in the Dewan Rakyat for the government to revive programmes and government agencies which were abolished by the previous government, such as PLKN, BTN and the Special Affairs Department (Jasa).

