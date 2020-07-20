Conduct background checks on GLC, GLIC appointees, says MP

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been urged to conduct academic background checks on appointees to government-linked companies (GLCs) and government-linked investment companies (GLICs) to ensure that they are qualified for the roles.

The proposal was made by Ong Kian Ming (PH-Bangi) during the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“Does the prime minister plan to conduct academic background checks on all GLC and GLIC chief executive officers and chairmen, including the Perikatan Nasional members of parliament who have just been appointed to their posts?” Ong asked.

He said those who have been found faking their academic qualifications or had obtained their degrees from “degree mills” should be made to resign from their posts.

On the academic background of Permodalan Nasional Bhd’s (PNB) former president and CEO, Jalil Rasheed, who had recently resigned from his post, Ong said it was a technical issue that could have been discussed.

“It should not be the reason why he might have been forced to resign. Maybe his resignation will raise speculation with regard to the actual reason why he was forced to do it, which would give rise to issues about transparency and such,” he said.

Jalil, who was appointed to the post in PNB on Oct 1, 2019, resigned on June 15.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



