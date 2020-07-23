Palm oil campaign rebranded to highlight ‘God’s gift’

PETALING JAYA: The “Sayangi Sawitku” or “Love MY Palm Oil” campaign, which was introduced by the Pakatan Harapan administration, has been rebranded as “Sawit Anugerah Tuhan” or “Palm oil is God’s gift”.

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said he decided to change the name of the campaign as it sounded better.

“This will be the approach I will take as the minister,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today when answering a question from Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin (PH-Hang Tuah Jaya).

Shamsul, who is the former deputy primary industries minister, had asked if the “Sayangi Sawitku” campaign would be continued by the Perikatan Nasional administration.

Khairuddin also said that the government would promote the benefits of palm oil even in Europe, where they are pushing for soybean oil, among others.

The “Sayangi Sawitku” campaign was launched last year to counter efforts to boycott palm oil products in Europe.

Khairuddin’s predecessor, Teresa Kok, had then said that the campaign’s objective was to instil national pride and greater appreciation of Malaysian palm oil, focusing on its socio-economic importance, health, nutrition, and food and non-food applications.

