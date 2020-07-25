I committed no crime, says Bangladeshi man in Al Jazeera programme

PETALING JAYA: The Bangladeshi man featured in an Al Jazeera programme on migrants in Malaysia during the pandemic maintains he did not commit any crime or lied when interviewed by the media outlet.

According to a report in Bangladesh’s The Daily Star, Md Rayhan Kabir, prior to his arrest yesterday, said he only spoke on the discrimination against migrants.

“I want the dignity of migrants and my country ensured. I believe all migrants and Bangladesh will stand with me.”

Yesterday, Immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said in a statement that the authorities managed to detain Rayhan, 25, whom they have tracked since July 7 in relation to their investigations under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

He added that Rayhan would be deported and blacklisted from ever entering the country again.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador had confirmed to FMT two weeks ago that Rayhan’s work permit had been revoked by the Immigration Department.

The Al Jazeera report on its 101 East programme on the authorities’ alleged ill-treatment of migrants under the movement control order (MCO), to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, sparked outrage from government leaders, with police reports filed against the Qatar-based news channel.

Putrajaya has demanded that Al Jazeera apologise over the documentary, but the satellite network stood by its journalists, saying the report was balanced despite failure to get the response of government leaders.

Al Jazeera is being probed for various offences, including sedition, defamation and improper use of network facilities.



