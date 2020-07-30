Snap election for Sabah as state assembly dissolved

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Shafie Apdal today said Sabah governor Juhar Mahiruddin has consented to the dissolution of the state assembly, paving the way for a snap election in the state.

This follows claims by former chief minister Musa Aman who said yesterday that he had the numbers needed to form a new state government.

Shafie, who is Semporna MP, said he met with Juhar this morning.

“He has consented to the dissolution,” he told reporters here.

The announcement also follows talk that Musa was heading to the state palace to be sworn in as chief minister today.

Musa said yesterday that he had received statutory declarations from a number of assemblymen from various parties confirming their support for a new alliance he was leading.

“The next step is to meet the Sabah governor and hand him the statutory declarations from the assemblymen,” he said.

A total of 73 seats will be up for contest following the addition of 13 new seats endorsed in Parliament last year.

Shafie’s Warisan-led government came to power after defections from Barisan Nasional following the 2018 general election.

