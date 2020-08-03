Activist calls for integrity unit to fight business corruption

PETALING JAYA: An Integrity and Governance Unit should be set up to combat corruption and other malpractices in the private sector, an anti-corruption activist said today.

The unit should be tasked to improve existing policies and systems, and monitor enforcement and awareness programmes, said Akhbar Satar.

He said unethical businesses practices among people in large companies could wreck the economy and the country’s institutions.

Akhbar, who is president of the Malaysia Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, said businesses with unethical business practices could influence the government to their liking.

“Such activities may erode the integrity, reduce the trust of each citizen and corrode the rule of law that eventually undermines democracy,” he said in a statement.

Akhbar said the private sector should practice “corruption distancing” from the government sector.

“The truth of the matter is, if there are no givers, then there will be no takers. The real culprits are the givers who bribe and offer attractive rewards to corrupt public officials in return to win contracts or to gain an unfair advantage over their competitors.”

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has stated that there is an alarming level of corruption in Malaysia’s commercial and business sector.

Akhbar said over the past five years, MACC has arrested more than 800 individuals due to corruption cases involving commercial organisations. The illicit assets seized were worth billions of ringgit.



