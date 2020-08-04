EC to decide on Sabah election date in 2 weeks

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) will meet in two weeks’ time to decide on the Sabah election dates, its deputy chairman, Azmi Sharom, said today.

Azmi, who is discharging the duties of the EC chairman, said the commission needs some time to set the dates because a state election is different from a by-election.

The Sabah state assembly has 73 seats after the Dewan Rakyat approved a bill last year to increase the number from 60.

The assembly was dissolved on July 30 following a political crisis and an election must be held within 60 days.

Incumbent chief minister Shafie Apdal announced the dissolution after obtaining the consent of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri, Juhar Mahiruddin.



