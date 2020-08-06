Overall government debts and liabilities stand at RM1.2 trillion

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s overall debt liability is RM1.2 trillion but that does not mean the country is bankrupt, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said today.

He said this included the “off-budget” items that existed before Perikatan Nasional took over.

He said this was different from government direct debt which stood at RM854 billion.

“But this does not mean the country is bankrupt,” he said, adding that the debts were being paid on time.

He was replying to Tony Pua (PH-Damansara) who asked about total government liabilities including Federal Government debt, Government Guarantees, and lease payments for Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects carried out under the Barisan Nasional.

