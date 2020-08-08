Malaysia gives RM1 mil for relief efforts in blast-hit Beirut

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has decided to contribute RM1 million as humanitarian relief assistance through the Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) to help the country following the deadly explosion in Beirut last Tuesday.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the contribution was made in the spirit of close friendship between Malaysia and Lebanon.

“The government and the people of Malaysia stand in solidarity with Lebanon in the aftermath of the devastating and tragic explosion in Beirut on Tuesday.

“We share the sorrow and anguish of the brotherly people of Lebanon,” he said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page today.

Muhyiddin also extended Malaysia’s sympathies and condolences to the families who had lost loved ones, and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

“Malaysia has every confidence that the people of Lebanon will overcome the impact of the tragedy with continued strength and unity,” he said.

Anadolu Agency reported that the explosion, believed to have been caused by ammonium nitrate stored in the city’s cargo port, had claimed at least 135 lives and injured more than 5,000 others.



