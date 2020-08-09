More Dr M supporters quit PPBM, say party has strayed from initial struggle

PETALING JAYA: More supporters of Dr Mahathir Mohamad have left PPBM, following in the footsteps of several other leaders and members yesterday who said the party had strayed from its original struggle.

Supreme council member Ulya Aqamah Husamudin announced today his exit from the party, thus relinquishing all posts.

Ulya, who was also the PPBM Youth information chief, called on the party to re-evaluate itself and return to its initial struggle and objectives.

Earlier this morning, PPBM Youth exco member Abu Hafiz Salleh Hudin also announced his resignation, saying he will be supporting the new party led by Mahathir.

Those who left yesterday included supreme council members A Kadir Jasin, Tariq Ismail Mustafa and Abu Bakar Yahya.

Jeram assemblymen Mohd Shaid Rosli and several PPBM divisions also followed suit, stating their support for Mahathir.

Following his fallout with PPBM, Mahathir had announced on Friday he will be setting up a new independent Malay political party. He claimed that most of the party’s grassroots were supporting him.

He said the new party will be inclusive and moderate, adding that parties such as Umno, PAS and PPBM had strayed from their original paths.



