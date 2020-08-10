Guan Eng at court to face second corruption charge

BUTTERWORTH: Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng has arrived at the courthouse here to face a second corruption charge related to the undersea tunnel and main roads project.

He arrived at the courthouse at 8.52am, accompanied by his parents Lim Kit Siang and Neo Yoke Tee, his sister Hui Ying, his wife Betty Chew and his son Marcus.

Lawyers Gobind Singh Deo, Ramkarpal Singh, and RSN Rayer were also seen with him.

He was met by a group of some 30 supporters who chanted slogans and insisted that he was a victim of persecution.



