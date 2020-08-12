24 PR1MA housing projects cancelled, says Zuraida

KUALA LUMPUR: Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin told the Dewan Rakyat today that 24 development projects under PR1MA Corporation Malaysia (PR1MA) have been cancelled.

She said they were out of a total of 94 projects, and the remaining 70 would continue as planned.

According to the Ampang MP, the projects were cancelled after it was discovered that the land for the units was not suitable.

“The ministry needs RM342 million to cover various costs and to manage the development of the other PR1MA units, but we only have RM100 million currently.

“This money will now be used to pay debt arrears, continue the development of units, revive overhung units and make reparations for parcels of land that were found to be not suitable,” she said.

Zuraida was responding to a question from Shahidan Kassim (BN-Arau) while debating the Supplementary Supply (2019) Bill 2020 for her ministry.



