13 PPBM 2018 election candidates quit party

PUTRAJAYA: Thirteen PPBM members who contested in the 14th general election announced their resignation from the party today.

The group was led by Mohd Faudzi Musa, the party’s candidate for the Setiu parliamentary seat in Terengganu in GE14.

The other parliamentary seat candidates who quit were Azran Deraman (Jeli, Kelantan), Wan Nazari Wan Jusoh (Besut, Terengganu), Salihuddin Radin Sumadi (Pasir Salak, Perak), Mohamad Rafidee Hassim (Kuala Krau, Pahang), Norliza Ngadiman (Penggerang, Johor), Khairil Anuar Akhiruddin (Larut, Perak), Mohd Nor Hussin (Gua Musang, Kelantan) and Amirul Fairuzzeen Jamaluddin (Lenggong, Perak).

The four candidates for state seats who resigned were Dr Che Ku Hashim Che Ku Mat (Kuala Besut, Terengganu), Wan Marzudi Wan Omar (Semerak, Kelantan), Wan Zulkhairi Wan Md Zain (Tendong, Kelantan) and Afif Syairol Abdul Rahim (Bebar, Pahang).

Faudzi told a media conference here that they would not be joining any political party for now.



