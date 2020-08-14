MACC arrests 3 over RM3 million bribes

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a former board member and two company directors in a bribery case involving logging projects worth more than RM27 million.

The suspects, aged 39 to 73, were arrested after giving their statements at the MACC headquarters late yesterday afternoon.

According to a source, they are suspected of taking and receiving bribes of up to RM3 million in relation to the acquisition of a 2015 logging project covering 6,591.67 acres of land in a district in Pahang.

Investigations are being conducted under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009. If convicted, they may be sentenced to jail of not more than 20 years and fined five times the value of the bribe.

All three suspects will be brought to the Magistrate’s Court in Putrajaya today for a remand under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

When contacted, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the arrest but declined to comment further.



