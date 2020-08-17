Navy documents leaked on Dark Web, claims report

PETALING JAYA: Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) documents have been leaked and have ended up on a Dark Web portal, Singapore’s The Straits Times (ST) reported today.

According to the report, the documents are among a host of stolen military-related information from various countries and defence contractors.

This includes documents belonging to the US army and air force, as well as the Nigerian navy.

ST said it understood that the documents were sourced from the hacked email accounts of military personnel.

TLDM is aware of the report.

But the report also cited security and intelligence experts who said that such data breaches, while apparently shocking, were not uncommon.

Cyber Intelligence House CEO Mikko Niemela said such documents are often seen in “specialised” markets or forums on the Dark Web and usually paid for in bitcoins which ensures the anonymity of buyers and sellers.

“The reason why they are often seen in ‘specialised’ markets or forums (on the Dark Web) is because it makes it easier for the potential clientele to access that information,” he was quoted as saying.



