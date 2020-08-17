Navy says leaked documents are ‘obsolete’

PETALING JAYA: The Royal Malaysian Navy said today that naval documents leaked to a Dark Web portal have been identified as “obsolete”. The Navy gave an assurance that the leak will not affect operations.

However, investigations would be carried out into the cause and source of the leak.

“The information and communication technology system is in good condition under the supervision of the armed forces Cyber Defence Operations Centre,” a navy statement said.

The Straits Times in Singapore reported earlier today that RMN documents had been published on a Dark Web portal.

The leaked documents appeared to comprise administrative papers relating to manning levels at military bases, court cases involving military personnel, as well as a US request for berthing at a Sabah port.

The report said the documents were among a host of stolen military-related information from various countries and defence contractors, and included documents belonging to the US army and air force, as well as the Nigerian navy.

It is believed the documents were obtained through hacked email accounts of military personnel.



