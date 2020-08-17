‘Saviour, traitor’ debate has Dewan Rakyat in stitches

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat was in stitches today when Deputy Speaker Azalina Othman Said reminded MPs that they were not debating the “traitors” bill but the Supply (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Bill 2020 instead.

“YBs, this is the Supply Bill. Is there anything on traitors?” she asked.

Azalina said this after MPs from both sides of the divide were trying to prove who the country’s saviour and traitor were.

It started with Shahidan Kassim (BN-Arau) stating that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was a saviour and not a traitor. The opposition have been labelling Perikatan Nasional as traitors after taking over Putrajaya.

Shahidan said former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad had resigned in February, which saw Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs voting either for Mahathir or PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, causing a split in the coalition’s votes.

“Muhyiddin got the majority support, he is not a traitor,” said Shahidan.

When Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) took the floor, Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling) asked who the traitor and saviour were.

Azeez also said the PH leaders were not aware that Mahathir was going to resign then. “Who cheated who until it caused a divide? Pagoh (MP) was the saviour.”

Hanipa Maidin (PH-Amanah) interjected, saying that unity could be achieved through “becoming a traitor”.

Bung replied that Hanipa had also cheated his party when he left PAS to join Amanah.

He added that he would allow Mahathir to reply to the question of “who is the traitor?”.

Mahathir said Shahidan and Azeez seemed not to know the details of the “Sheraton move”, which saw the collapse of PH. “If you don’t know, then you don’t have to raise the issue,” he added.

He said a “person” had agreed to join his former party PPBM to reject kleptocracy. “The public believed him, but after he was chosen, he went back to the party he rejected.”

“That is a traitor,” he said, adding that some of the PH MPs had also joined the opposition at the time.

Bung then reminded Mahathir that he had accepted Barisan Nasional MPs into PPBM.

Mahathir replied that the MPs had to resign from Umno before joining PPBM.

Azeez said Mahathir was causing confusion with his statements.

Bung then said: “Let the rakyat decide who cheated who.”



