Was there a Khairuddin cover-up, says Teresa

PETALING JAYA: Seputeh MP Teresa Kok has questioned if there had been attempts to cover up the issue of a minister not observing the mandatory 14-day quarantine after returning from a visit to Turkey last month.

Earlier today, the health ministry said plantation industries and commodities minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali had been penalised with a compound of RM1,000 on Aug 7 for breaching health and safety protocols and that he had paid the fine.

Kok said it was clear that the health ministry’s statement and the compound was issued under the instructions of cabinet members or the National Security Council.

She also questioned why the health ministry only made an announcement today about the Aug 7 fine, four days after she raised the issue at the Dewan Rakyat.

“I raised the issue on Aug 18, and all this while the health director-general said the ministry was in the midst of investigating the minister’s quarantine violation. Why is it today that the health ministry announced to the public a compound was issued to him and he confirmed the fine?” said Kok in a statement.

Kok also pointed out that Khairuddin was only fined instead of being brought to court.

“Other offenders were taken to court, but a Cabinet minister was given special treatment with a backdated RM1,000 compound. Once again the people see a double standard in place in the implementation of the Covid-19 control order,” she said.

After the health ministry announced that he had been fined, Khairuddin made a public apology about his conduct to the nation and said his ministerial salary for May to August would be donated to the National Disaster Relief Fund.

He said: “I seek a million apologies from Malaysians for the oversight that happened. As a minister, I am responsible for accepting the regulations and SOPs during the duration of the recovery movement control order.”

