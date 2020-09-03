Sorry, my mistake, says deputy minister to Sabah girl who took exam on a tree

PETALING JAYA: Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin has apologised for an “inaccurate” statement he made in the Dewan Negara today.

Speaking about Sabahan student Veveonah Mosibin, who said she had to climb a tree to sit for her exams online in a video that went viral three months ago, Zahidi had earlier told the Dewan Negara that the girl did not sit for any exam at the prescribed time.

In issuing an apology, Zahidi said he had received “inaccurate information” on the matter.

“I want to correct what I said about Veveonah, that she had not actually sat for the exams and that she had shared a video showing her on the tree just to garner views for her YouTube channel.

“I would like to apologise to Veveonah Mosibin because I had received inaccurate information,” he said in a Facebook posting.

Zahidi added, he would rectify his statement in response to a question that was asked, when the Dewan Negara convened next Monday.

In June, Veveonah had posted a video on her YouTube channel, showing how she had to spend 24 hours on a tree in the jungle in order to get the best internet connection so that she could sit for her exams online.



