Penang cancels dragon boat and Chingay festivals

GEORGE TOWN: Several state-sponsored tourist and cultural celebrations in Penang have been cancelled to guard against the spread of Covid-19, it was announced today.

Yeoh Soon Hin, the state executive councillor for tourism, development, arts, culture and heritage, said that all related programmes under his portfolio will be cancelled until the end of the year.

The 2020 Penang Bridge International Marathon will be held virtually this year, he said.

However, the Penang international dragon boat festival (scheduled for Dec 5-6), Chingay festival (Dec 12) and Seberang Perai Chingay parade (Dec 19) have been cancelled.

He said the decision was made by taking into consideration that public gatherings are not encouraged, to prevent new clusters of infections and because physical distancing would be difficult to impose.

The decision also took into account the extension of the recovery movement control order until Dec 31, he said.



