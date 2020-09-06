Selangor MB’s wife denies water tanker sent to fill her swimming pool

PETALING JAYA: The wife of Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari has denied claims that an Air Selangor water tanker was sent to fill the swimming pool at their home.

This comes after social media users questioned Masdiana Muhamad’s Instagram posts, one showing a picture of the swimming pool and another of an Air Selangor water tanker purportedly at their home amid the water disruption in the state.

Some social media users even criticised her, describing her Instagram posts as inappropriate.

“I realise it was careless of me to upload the photos which have sparked speculation.

“The claim that the lorry was sent to fill the swimming pool is not true at all,” she said in her latest Instagram post.

“As a mother, I only wanted to relay my thanks to the Air Selangor frontliners who have been working hard over the past few days. It was not my intention to gloat.”

Masdiana apologised if her actions had led to any misunderstanding or hurt anyone’s feelings.

She added she will join Air Selangor frontliners to help them distribute water to those who were still affected by the water cuts.

Selangor has experienced water disruptions since Thursday after pollution was detected in Sungai Selangor, leading to the shutting down of four water treatment plants.

The disruptions affected some 1.2 million people in seven areas in the Klang Valley and over 50% of the affected areas have yet to see their supply restored.



