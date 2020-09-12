EC says health SOP caused restrictions on media

KOTA KINABALU: Election Commission chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh has called for media cooperation over health protocols that caused restrictions on which media representatives could enter nomination centres today.

Abdul Ghani said the EC is bound to adhere to SOPs imposed by the health ministry in order to stem the spread of the virus.

“I know the media wants to go into all the centres if they could but we have new SOPs to follow,” he told reporters here today. “This is not something that we didn’t consider. This is for the reporters’ and everyone’s safety … we don’t want another cluster.

“So I would like to ask for the cooperation (from the media). If the situation becomes better then it’s no problem. So we hope you understand our limitations.”

Earlier today, the EC barred non-official media from entering nomination centres. Only government media such as those from Radio Television Malaysia, Bernama, the Information Department and the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) were allowed to enter.

On the issue of imposing mandatory quarantine on Peninsula-based voters who returned to Sabah for the elections, Abdul Ghani said the EC would hold talks with the health ministry over the matter.

“We don’t want to burden voters but make it easier for them to (come back) and vote. We will inform the Sabah health department for help,” he said.

Health Minister Dr Adham Baba said the matter would be discussed at a special ministerial meeting on the implementation of the movement control order.

