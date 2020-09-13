Singapore keen on covered walkway on entire Causeway, says Johor official

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Pedestrians could have a covered walkway all along the Causeway as Singapore has shown interest in the project, it was revealed today.

The Singapore government also wants to play its part in helping to reduce congestion and improving the safety of hundreds of commuters who walk along the Causeway daily, the Johor executive councillor for public works, infrastructure and transport Mohd Solihan Badri said.

The matter was conveyed by Singapore’s consulate-general in Johor Bahru two months ago, he told reporters on the sidelines of the Johor state assembly proceedings here.

After they had learnt of the move to seek federal funds for the 350m covered walkway on the Malaysian side, “Singapore consulate officials in Johor Bahru expressed interest in the project and asked for the design of the walkway so that they can submit a proposal to their government to extend the walkway,” he said.

According to Solihan, the cost for the Malaysian side of the proposed covered walkway is estimated at RM30 million after it was redesigned to include escalators and air conditioning.



