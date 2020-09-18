Quarantine wristbands come in all colours, says health director-general

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry said today the “quarantine wristbands” come in all colours, and not only in pink as commonly supposed.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today the wristbands could be in white, blue, red and yellow. “The colours are subject to the levels of stocks in the area and are determined by the respective district health office,” he said in a tweet.

On the wristbands is written the place and date the medical swab was taken. The wearer is required to remain at home till the 14 day self-isolation ends.

“The Health District Office will remove the band once the quarantine ends,” he said.

Noor Hisham said a police report should be lodged against any individual found to be breaching procedures to stop the transmisison.

In August, a 72-year-old woman was jailed for a day and fined RM8,000 after a photograph was widely circulated showing her eating at a restaurant while wearing a pink wristband. She later pleaded guilty to flouting home quarantine orders.

