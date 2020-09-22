Armed robbers hijack pickup truck carrying gold on KL highway

PETALING JAYA: A daring heist on the Besraya Highway in Kuala Lumpur yesterday evening saw armed robbers get away with gold and cash from a gold distributor.

Police said the incident happened at 3.35pm when a salesman for the gold distributor travelling with a friend driving a pickup truck from Kuchai Lama to Sungai Besi was stopped on the highway by two other black pickup trucks.

Three “large” men wearing ski masks and armed with parangs approached the vehicle and smashed its windows.

“They dragged the salesman and the driver out of the vehicle before driving off with the vehicle and all the gold and cash that was in it,” Brickfields police chief Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin said in a statement.

He said the total amount of losses was being ascertained.

The salesman and his friend, who were heading to several gold shops in the city, suffered minor injuries from being dragged out of their vehicle.

Zairulnizam said the hijacked pick-up truck was later found burnt in Damansara, Petaling Jaya.

Police are tracking down the robbers and urged those with information to contact the investigating officer at 03-22979222.



