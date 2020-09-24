Reappoint 55,000 terminated contract staff, says Cuepacs

IPOH: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has called on the government to reappoint 55,000 contract workers whose services were terminated in the public sector following the change in government two years ago.

Its president, Adnan Mat, said this included employees who had served in the Special Affairs Department (Jasa), National Service Training Programme (PLKN) and Seranta Felda.

“Special consideration should be given to all contract staff who had been terminated by the previous government so that they can be reemployed in any agency as the need arises.

“This matter should be given priority in addition to giving them the opportunity to return to work after being affected for almost two years following the termination,” he told a press conference after attending the tri-annual general meeting of the Islamic Affairs Support Group Staff Union, Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk), here today.

Adnan said these former contract workers could also be absorbed as permanent employees as some of the positions have permanent appointment warrants as issued by the Public Service Department (JPA).

Adnan also welcomed the government’s move not to reduce the 1.6 million-strong civil service despite the implementation of the electronic government (e-government) system.

He said this was important as there were matters that required direct contact between civil servants and the people in addressing an issue.

“Not all matters can be resolved through networks or links directly from the internet. Instead, there are matters that require direct contact with civil servants.”

He said maintaining the number of existing civil servants was also very important to further improve the productivity and quality of public services at every level.



