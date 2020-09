KOTA KINABALU: Barisan Nasional’s candidate for Pitas Sufian Abd Karim has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I just received my Covid-19 result and it was confirmed that I had tested positive,” he said on Facebook.

Sufian went on to apologise to voters, election workers friends and relatives who had helped him campaign in the run-up to the polls today.

MORE TO COME

Click here for the latest on the Sabah polls

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA