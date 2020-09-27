3 new clusters in Sabah, Kuala Lumpur

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry announced three new clusters today in Sabah and Kuala Lumpur.

Of the new clusters, two were identified in Sabah, namely Buang Sayang cluster and Kg. Sakong cluster and Setapak cluster in Kuala Lumpur.

“Preventive and control measures such as disinfection and sanitation have been conducted on all identified locations,” health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today.

Noor Hisham said the Buang Sayang cluster in Sipitang was detected from the case number 10265.

The case had a travel history to Sipitang from Sept 7 to Sept 2020.

From this cluster, 10 individuals had been screened with four had tested positive and six are still waiting for the test result.

The Kg. Sakong cluster in Semporna, Sabah was identified on Sept 18 through community screening. The patient was an asymptomatic case and had been admitted to Tawau Hospital for treatment.

From this cluster, 66 individuals had been screened with nine had tested positive and 57 are still waiting for the test result.

For the third cluster in Setapak, it involved an individual with a travel history to Tawau and Semporna from Sept 17 to Sept 2020.

The individual has been admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital.

He said 20 people have been screened so far, of which three have tested positive, 16 have tested negative, one is still waiting for the test result.

