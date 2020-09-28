Speculation mounts about defections to Warisan

KOTA KINABALU: A group of newly-elected state assembly members from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah are believed to be at a late-night meeting with Warisan president Shafie Apdal tonight, amid mounting speculation about defections to the former ruling coalition.

“Yes, for sure, they are all gathering at Shafie’s house,” according to a Warisan source, referring to the GRS members as well as Warisan leaders.

The purported meeting comes hours after PBS indirectly accused Warisan of attempting to entice PBS assembly members to defect, after Warisan failed to secure a majority at the state elections.

The PBS statement said offers of money and position had been made.

Earlier in the day, PBS information chief Joniston Bangkuai denied allegations that the party would now join forces with Warisan Plus to form a new state government.

Former prime minister Najib Razak also questioned whether Warisan had resorted to money politics after having campaigned against political corruption. “Is the ship party now playing money politics to create political frogs after losing the state elections?,” he said.

GRS comprising the Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and PBS won a total of 38 seats in the state elections. Warisan Plus won 32, five short of a majority, while three more seats were won by independent candidates.



