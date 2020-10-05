DAP appeals to postpone congress after rise in Covid-19 cases

PETALING JAYA: DAP has appealed to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to postpone its congress for at least six months due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

In a statement today, DAP national organising secretary Loke Siew Fook said he had written a letter to RoS on July 6 to apply for approval to postpone the party’s congress.

However, RoS last month stated that DAP should organise the congress by Dec 31.

“We already started preparing for the congress and are in the process of sending notices to the branches,” he said today.

“But the sharp and worrying increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the last few days due to the Sabah state election means we will be inviting risk (of infections) if the congress is to be held at the end of the year.”

Loke said the congress involved almost 4,000 delegates, all of whom would need to be physically present for the voting process.

The spike in Covid-19 cases has seen Malaysia record four consecutive days of more than 200 new cases as of yesterday.

Overall, the country has recorded 12,381 Covid-19 cases and 137 deaths as of noon yesterday.



